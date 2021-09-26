Zacks: Analysts Expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Histogen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Histogen.

Get Histogen alerts:

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Histogen has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 582.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Histogen (HSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.