Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $741.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.05 million. Incyte posted sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after buying an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 121.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

