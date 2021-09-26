Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

MCO opened at $376.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.12 and its 200-day moving average is $347.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

