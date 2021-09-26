Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renalytix AI.
Several brokerages recently commented on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.
NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.
Renalytix AI Company Profile
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
