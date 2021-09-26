Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will post sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renalytix AI.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNLX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 20.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Renalytix AI has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

