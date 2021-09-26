Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $838.33 Million

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post sales of $838.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $829.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $844.60 million. The Middleby posted sales of $634.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $173.77 on Friday. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

