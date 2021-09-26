Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $356.51 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $164.31 and a fifty-two week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.21.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

