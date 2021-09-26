Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report $42.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.61 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $168.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $166.48 billion to $170.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $179.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $182.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

CI opened at $203.89 on Friday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

