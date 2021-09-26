Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Equities analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $671.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,432. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

