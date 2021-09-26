Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

