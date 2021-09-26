Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to post $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $345.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.