Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
