Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

