Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post $152.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $118.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

