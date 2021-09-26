Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $7.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $256,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $296,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.39. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.