Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

HBNC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $768.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

