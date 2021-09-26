Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $699.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.00 million and the highest is $708.37 million. Teleflex reported sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

TFX stock opened at $388.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day moving average is $401.68. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

