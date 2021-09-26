Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

