Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.06 ($122.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FRA:ZAL opened at €85.00 ($100.00) on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.27.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

