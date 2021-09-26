ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Tops $523.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $904,017.69 and $523.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00158036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.14 or 0.00525017 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00017302 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00041795 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

