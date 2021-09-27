105,802 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $18,597,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,927. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average of $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 288.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.