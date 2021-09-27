15,912 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.94 on Monday, reaching $566.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,192. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total transaction of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,347 shares of company stock worth $33,277,145. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

