36,966 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 79.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

