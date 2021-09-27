50,940 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,598,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $361.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. The company has a market capitalization of $356.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

