637,678 Shares in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 2.92% of PMV Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

