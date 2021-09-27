68,406 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,000. PayPal comprises 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

