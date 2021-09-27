771,386 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 771,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 10.18% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,335,000.

NASDAQ:VPCB remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. 62,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

