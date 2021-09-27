849,438 Shares in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 849,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000.

Shares of HCNEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,270. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

