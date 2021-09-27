Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

NYSE ABT opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

