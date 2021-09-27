Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells $875,000.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sujay Kango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00.

Shares of XLRN traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,835. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $182.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

