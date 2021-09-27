American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 150.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $792,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,811 shares of the airline’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 329.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,488 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 656,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

AAL traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 833,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,018,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

