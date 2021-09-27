Ampleforth Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $105.72 million and $2.22 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00122995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 151,610,663 coins and its circulating supply is 112,531,616 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.