Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, reaching $258.11. 4,675,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,492. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 11.6% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

