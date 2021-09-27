Amrita Ahuja Sells 4,994 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45.
Shares of Square stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, reaching $258.11. 4,675,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,309,492. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.56.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 11.6% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 32.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
