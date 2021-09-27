Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 16,325 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.36 and a beta of 1.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

