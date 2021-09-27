Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Anthem worth $296,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 9.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $381.33 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.20 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

