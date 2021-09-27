ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,108. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

