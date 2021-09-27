Atlantic Trust LLC Buys 479 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.4% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $15.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $651.00. 12,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,955. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.24, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.