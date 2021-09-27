Atlantic Trust LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atlantic Trust LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.29. The stock has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

