Atlantic Trust LLC Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,569 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Enviva Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlantic Trust LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Enviva Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $54.35. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

