Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 2.1% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 132,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,625. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

