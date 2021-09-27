Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 5,545 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.68. 232,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,047,178. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

