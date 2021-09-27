Balancer Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.33 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $137.88 million and $42.33 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $19.86 or 0.00046966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00122915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00043641 BTC.

About Balancer

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

