Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

