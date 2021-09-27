Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.86.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,937.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,870.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,597.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

