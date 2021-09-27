Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

