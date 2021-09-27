Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $408.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $407.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

