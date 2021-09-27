Bank of Montreal Can Has $570.97 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of Medtronic worth $570,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.