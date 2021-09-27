Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.75% of BCE worth $781,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 70.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in BCE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BCE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in BCE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,780. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

