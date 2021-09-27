Bank of Nova Scotia Has $708.05 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.95% of Canadian National Railway worth $708,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.08. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

