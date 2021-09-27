Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,487,587 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,234,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487,587 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.23% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $1,032,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,374,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

BAM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.60. 12,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,539. The company has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

