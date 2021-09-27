Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 612 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $372,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $612.48 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $322.00 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $608.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

