Bellevue Group AG Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9,755.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $42,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $261.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.03 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

