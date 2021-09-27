BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Cap of $35.73 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $35.73 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00101195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00139581 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.52 or 0.99974890 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.56 or 0.06907973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.07 or 0.00752324 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.